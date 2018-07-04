FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 1:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico's new government to honor oil contracts if no problems emerge: designated finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Oil and gas contracts awarded under the Mexican government’s energy reform will be respected by the incoming administration provided no problems emerge in a revision of the process, the man designated to run the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Economist Carlos Urzua, picked for finance minister of Mexico's new president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City, Mexico July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won Sunday’s vote by a landslide and Carlos Urzua, his choice for finance minister, said the contracts would be honored if everything was in order.

“If it looks good, on we go. It’s a contract we have to respect,” Urzua told Mexican television.

Urzua and other members of the Lopez Obrador team, including the pick for chief of staff, Alfonso Romo, have said they do not expect the process of revision to reveal problems.

Reporting by Dave Graham

