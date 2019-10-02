Talos Energy, partners give up oil contract at Mexico's Gulf: sources

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A consortium led by Talos Energy and Premier Oil has given up a Mexican oil contract in the Gulf of Mexico’s shallow waters due to lack of commercial discovery, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The return of the block was expected to be announced by the country’s oil regulator later on Wednesday. The consortium in 2015 was awarded a contract to explore the block, area 2 of Mexico’s first shallow water round.