FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A view of the headquarters of state owned oil company Pemex in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex is investigating a pipeline explosion in southern Chiapas state, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

The fire caused by the blast is under control and there are no immediate reports of injuries, according to David Leon, the head of national emergency services.