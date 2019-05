FILE PHOTO: Emilio Lozoya, former chief Executive Officer of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) speaks during a news conference at a hotel after he leaves Mexico's attorney general's office, in Mexico City, Mexico August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A federal judge has issued an arrest warrant for a former chief executive of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), Emilio Lozoya, and an executive of steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico, or AHMSA, Mexican news agency Notimex reported on Tuesday.

Officials at the federal prosecutors office could not immediately be reached for comment.