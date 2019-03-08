'Significant' measures to help Mexico's Pemex likely this month: Urzua

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Finance Minister Carlos Urzua listens as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (not pictured) speaks to the media during a news conference to announce a plan to strengthen finances of state oil firm Pemex, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government will likely announce “significant” new measures to help ailing national oil company Pemex later this month, Finance Minister Carlos Urzua told a banking conference on Friday.

Urzua did not offer details on the additional measures. Last month the government announced it would inject some $3.9 billion into the company, an amount that includes some $200 million in fresh tax reductions, aimed at boosting Pemex’s finances.

“We have other measures that are more significant that will help Pemex,” Urzua said, adding that an announcement was likely later this month.

State-owned Petroleos Mexicanos, as Pemex is formally known, is the most indebted national oil company in Latin American with financial debt totaling about $106 billion while its unfunded pension liabilities add up to nearly $70 billion.

In recent weeks, credit agencies have downgraded the 100 percent state-owned company’s debt and revised its outlook to negative on fears that government assistance pledged to date is insufficient. The agencies have also warned that the parlous state of Pemex’s finances risks polluting Mexico’s sovereign credit rating.

Urzua on Friday emphasized that mounting debt problems at Pemex must be addressed because “sooner or later” they will damage the country’s sovereign debt.

The firm’s crude output has slid for 14 consecutive years as the firm has been unable to replace output from its aging fields with new discoveries.