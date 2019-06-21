Exclusive: Pemex CFO says Mexican state firm to refinance $2.5 billion in debt

FILE PHOTO: A sign of state-owned company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) is seen at a gas station in Monterrey, Mexico June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

LEON, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Pemex plans to refinance $2.5 billion in debt this year while trying to revive oil production to boost income, the state-owned company’s chief financial officer said, as pressure mounts from credit ratings agencies over its performance.

Alberto Velazquez said in an interview that the $2.5 billion mostly includes outstanding bonds. He said the operation would complement the renewal of some $5.5 billion in credit lines the ailing oil company has with banks, already announced by Pemex but not yet completed.

The executive said that, besides the domestic and international capital markets, Pemex will explore “bilateral contracts with banks” to refinance the $2.5 billion.

“It is not what you would want in terms of interest rates, but that is the market,” Velazquez told Reuters on Thursday afternoon after participating in an oil industry event.

Credit agency Fitch this month cut its rating on Pemex’s $80 billion of bonds from investment grade to speculative grade, or “junk,” with a negative outlook. Many investors expect a second downgrade from Moody’s Investors Service to formally confirm Pemex as a junk credit.

Yield spreads on Pemex bonds - indicative of the premium investors demand for holding them rather than safer U.S. Treasuries - have climbed in recent weeks, amid doubts about plans by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to turn around a company that was once a symbol of Mexico’s self-reliance.