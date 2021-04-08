Major fire breaks out at Pemex refinery in eastern Mexico

FILE PHOTO: A Pemex gas station is seen in Mexico City, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A major fire broke out on Wednesday at an oil refinery run by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in the eastern city of Minatitlan by the Gulf of Mexico, though there were no immediate reports of fatalities, Mexican media and authorities said.

The blaze started on Wednesday afternoon, according to media reports, and Mexico’s safety, energy and environment regulator ASEA said it was monitoring the situation.

Pemex said in an early evening statement that it so far had no reports of any fatalities or serious injuries to people from the fire. Emergency services were at the scene, it added.

ASEA’s executive director Angel Carrizales said on Twitter the fire started in a gasoline transfer pump.

Footage posted on social media showed flames leaping inside the refinery and thick black plumes of smoke billowing out.

The refinery, one of six operated by Pemex, has a capacity of up to 285,000 barrels per day, according to the company.