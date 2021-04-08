Major fire breaks out at Pemex refinery, no fatalities

FILE PHOTO: A Pemex gas station is seen in Mexico City, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A major fire broke out on Wednesday at an oil refinery run by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in the eastern city of Minatitlan by the Gulf of Mexico, but there were no fatalities and the blaze was controlled, Mexican media and authorities said.

The blaze started on Wednesday afternoon, according to media reports. A few hours later, Pemex said in a statement the fire had been brought under control and that no one had died or suffered serious injuries.

“There are no risks for the population,” Pemex said.

The executive director of Mexico’s safety, energy and environment regulator ASEA, Angel Carrizales, said on Twitter the fire started in a gasoline transfer pump.

Footage posted on social media showed flames leaping inside the refinery and thick black plumes of smoke billowing out.

The refinery, one of six operated by Pemex, has a capacity of up to 285,000 barrels per day, according to the company.