Pemex says Lazaro Cardenas refinery off-line after fire

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said on Tuesday the Lazaro Cardenas oil refinery it operates in the eastern city of Minatitlan is out of service after a fire last week.

Pemex said in a statement production would potentially resume on April 30, although it could take up to 90 days to repair damage from the fire.

The refinery, one of six operated by Pemex, has a capacity of up to 285,000 barrels per day, according to the company.

Seven people were injured in the incident, and Pemex said they were in stable condition.

“Pemex is doing the pertinent analysis to determine the root cause of the fire,” it said in its statement. “For safety reasons, the refinery is out of operation.”

The company added that it expected to re-start operations in the coming days.