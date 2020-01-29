Mexican state oil company Pemex has contracted oil hedge for 2020: CEO

FILE PHOTO: Pemex Chief Executive Officer Octavio Romero attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil firm Pemex’s Chief Executive Octavio Romero said on Wednesday the company has contracted its oil hedge for 2020, which protects its revenues from a potential drop in international oil prices.

Earlier this month, the finance ministry said Mexico has completed its annual oil hedging program for 2020 at $49 a barrel. In the past, Pemex has also operated its own hedge.

Asked whether Pemex had contracted its hedge for 2020, Romero said, “yes,” but gave no further details.