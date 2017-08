Vehicles are seen next to fuel pumps at a Pemex gas station in Mexico City, Mexico, February 18, 2017.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's state oil company Pemex will increase the pace of setting up new farmouts and partnerships with private companies in order to increase oil production, PEMEX chief executive Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya said on Thursday.

Gonzalez was speaking at an oil industry event in the central Mexican state of Puebla, Pemex said in a statement.