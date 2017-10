A worker looks at a crane moving a new coke drum to be collocated in a platform at the Mexico's state-owned company Pemex refinery in Tula, Hidalgo, Mexico April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s Pemex could import additional 10 shipments of gasoline in the coming weeks for a total of more than 3.5 million barrels, the state-run oil company said in a statement.

The shipments would compensate for the loss of production of the Salina Cruz refinery, which has been temporarily shuttered following a fire last week, the company said.