Mexican oil regulator cancels October auctions to pick Pemex partners

FILE PHOTO: The Pemex logo is seen at its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s oil regulator announced on Thursday the cancellation of auctions set for October to pick joint-venture partners for national oil company Pemex in seven onshore areas.

The cancellation was requested by Pemex, and marks a fresh blow to an energy reform enacted by Mexico’s previous government that allowed the firm to partner with private oil companies for the first time in a bid to reverse declining crude output.

