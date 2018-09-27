Pemex plans light crude oil imports likely from U.S., says CEO

ACAPULCO (Reuters) - Mexican state-run oil company Pemex expects to begin importing light crude oil, likely from the United States, in late October and at least until the current administration of President Enrique Pena Nieto leaves office on Nov. 30, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
There is “total certainty” that Mexico’s oil regulator, the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH), will carry out its scheduled February oil auctions, Pemex Chief Executive Carlos Trevino said in an interview with Reuters.
Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that oil auctions are suspended until contracts already awarded over the past few years have been reviewed.
