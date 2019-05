Emilio Lozoya, former chief Executive Officer of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) attends a news conference at a hotel after he leaves Mexico's attorney general's office, in Mexico City, Mexico August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities raided the home of the former chief executive officer of state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, on Tuesday night when he was not home, his lawyer Javier Coello said in an interview with Milenio Television.