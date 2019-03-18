Mexican president names firms selected to bid on new oil refinery

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Mexican government invited four firms to bid on the construction of an $8 billion refinery for state oil company Petróleos Mexicanos, or Pemex , the energy minister said on Monday, part of an effort to fast-track one of its signature projects.

The companies are Bechtel in consortium with Techint; WorleyParsons in consortium with Jacobs; and Technip and KBR as sole bidders, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said at an event commemorating the 1938 nationalization of Mexico’s oil industry.