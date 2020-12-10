Pemex says refinery operating normally after explosion report

FILE PHOTO: Tanker trucks of Mexican state oil firm Pemex's are pictured at Cadereyta refinery, in Cadereyta, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex on Thursday said that one of its refineries in the northern state of Nuevo Leon is operating normally after the state governor said the facility suffered two gas explosions.

Pemex said on Twitter that “a loud noise” was heard coming from a stretch of water drainage at Pemex’s Cadereyta refinery.

“It did not cause major damages to people or structures,” Pemex said, adding that the cause of the incident will be investigated.

Earlier on Thursday, Nuevo Leon Governor Jaime Rodriguez said in a tweet that two gas explosions struck the refinery, causing light injuries to five people.

While the Cadereyta refinery features a crude processing capacity of 275,000 barrels per day (bpd), it only processed 97,000 bpd in October, according to Pemex data.