Mexico's Pemex-centric energy plan could hit investment: S&P

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican government energy policy that gives more weight to state oil company Pemex could cause private sector investment to fall, an analyst with credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday.

Lisa Schineller, the credit rating agency’s head of Latin American sovereign ratings, said at an event in Mexico City that the government’s prudent fiscal policy positions have already been incorporated into its sovereign credit rating for the country.