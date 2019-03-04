S&P downgrades Pemex after lowering Mexico outlook

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor’s on Monday slashed the stand-alone credit profile of ailing state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) to ‘B-‘ from ‘BB-‘ after revising the Mexican government’s credit outlook to negative.

FILE PHOTO: The Pemex logo is pictured during the 80th anniversary of the expropriation of Mexico's oil industry in Mexico City, Mexico March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

S&P also lowered Pemex’s outlook to negative from stable and maintained its global investment grade rating at ‘BBB+’, in line with the Mexican government, whose outlook the rating agency revised downward after the market closed on Friday.

The peso currency was little moved on Monday by the S&P moves, which followed on the heels of a string of warnings about Pemex’s financial health.

At 1:45 p.m. ET (1845 GMT), the peso was trading down by 0.37 percent against the dollar.

The bleaker outlook reflects concern that the government’s plan to restore Pemex’s finances is insufficient, S&P said, adding that the company is exposed to political decisions that could conflict with its financial objectives.

“The government’s financial support, in order to restore credit fundamentals, falls well short of the company’s multi-annual capital investment needs,” S&P said in a statement.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has pledged to revive Pemex, which is struggling under a heavy debt burden.

Last month he said the government would inject $3.9 billion into Pemex to strengthen its finances and prevent a further credit downgrade, shortly after Fitch cut its rating to just one level above junk status.

S&P said on Monday that Pemex could require at least $20 billion over multiple years to avoid “further deterioration.”

Mexico’s finance ministry said it did not plan to offer any reaction on Monday to the revised outlook.