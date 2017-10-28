Crude oil output from Mexico's Pemex falls 18 percent in September

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Pemex reported on Friday that September crude production fell 18 percent from the same month last year, marking three consecutive months with oil output coming in below 2 million barrels per day.

Tanks holding fuel of state-owned company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) are seen at a storage facility, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

September output averaged 1.73 million bpd, down from 1.93 million bpd in August.

Natural gas production also slipped in September for Pemex, officially known as Petroleos Mexicanos. The company averaged 4.302 billion cubic feet per day, down more than 23 percent from September 2016.

Crude exports followed the downward trend in September, sinking nearly 19 percent to reach 1.159 million bpd.

Pemex’s crude production has fallen steadily since its peak of 3.4 million bpd in 2004.

Seeking to reverse the stubborn output slump, a sweeping oil opening finalized in 2014 ended the company’s decades-long monopoly and allowed private producers to operate their own fields for the first time.

Through the first nine months of this year, average crude production stands at 1.97 million bpd.