Crude processing in Mexico up 9 percent at 834,000 bpd: Pemex CEO

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Pemex [PEMX.UL] is currently processing about 9 percent more crude oil at its domestic refineries than it did in 2017, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Trevino said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Carlos Alberto Trevino Medina, Chief Executive Officer of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), delivers a speech during the 80th anniversary of the expropriation of Mexico's oil industry in Mexico City, Mexico March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Trevino told reporters that current processing levels stand at about 834,000 barrels per day (bpd), which compares to crude processing of about 767,000 bpd last year, according to Pemex data.

The executive, who took the reins of the state-run company in November, said he expects processing levels to reach about 900,000 bpd once maintenance plans at two facilities are completed.

Trevino said almost all plants at Pemex’s Ciudad Madero refinery have completed scheduled maintenance, while maintenance at its Minatitlan refinery has experienced some delays.