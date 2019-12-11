Director of Pemex's exploration unit ordered removed from post, banned from holding public office

FILE PHOTO: A Pemex gas station is seen in Mexico City, Mexico September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The director of Mexican state oil firm Pemex’s exploration and production unit, Miguel Angel Lozada, has been banned from holding public office for 10 years for alleged fraud, the public ministry said on Wednesday.

“The official was notified today of the resolution ... Pemex will have to remove him from post in the company,” the ministry said in a statement.

Pemex was not immediately available for comment.