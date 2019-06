FILE PHOTO: A view of the headquarters of state owned oil company Pemex in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An $8 billion syndicated loan to Mexico’s national oil company Pemex is a sign of confidence by 23 banks involved in the operation, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday, after recent credit downgrades for the indebted firm.

Pemex signed the loan to renew credit lines and refinance liabilities, the president announced on Thursday.