Mexico invites three U.S. companies, foreign firms to bid on new refinery

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico invited a host of international firms, including three U.S. companies, to bid on the construction of an $8 billion refinery for state oil company Pemex, officials said Monday, as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador seeks to fast-track one of his signature projects.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the headquarters of state owned oil company Pemex in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

To be built near the Dos Bocas port on Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, it would be Pemex’s seventh domestic refinery and is intended to help wean the country off growing fuel imports, a major campaign promise of Lopez Obrador, who took office in December.

Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said at an event commemorating the 1938 nationalization of Mexico’s oil industry that those invited to submit bids will include two consortia with American companies: U.S.-based Bechtel with Italy’s Techint, and Australia’s WorleyParsons with U.S.-based Jacobs Engineering Group.

Two sole bidders were also invited: U.S.-based KBR and France’s Technip.

“The companies we are calling upon for the Dos Bocas refinery are the best in the world,” Lopez Obrador said earlier on Monday prior to unveiling the names of the firms.

Despite tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump over trade and immigration, three of the four potential bidders involve American companies.

Government officials have previously said they expect the facility to be constructed in three years, the first new oil refinery to be built in around four decades.

Nahle said that the refinery, slated to be built in the Gulf Coast state of Tabasco, has already been granted all required government permits, including for construction. A Mexican regulator, however, fined a contractor in January for clearing protected mangrove from the site without the correct permits.

Nahle added that the facility will include 17 processing plants and 93 storage tanks, as well as access to highways, a rail line and docking for ships.

Lopez Obrador, who favors a more state-centric energy model, has been a sharp critic of the previous government’s constitutional reform that ended Pemex’s decades-long monopoly.

The reform also opened the door to private fuel importers, as well as allowing new foreign and private gasoline and diesel brands to enter the retail fuel market.

The 2019 budget for Petroleos Mexicanos, as Pemex is formally known, calls for spending almost $2.5 billion on Dos Bocas, which aims to be able to process 340,000 barrels per day of heavy crude.

That processing capacity would make the new refinery Pemex’s biggest.

Government officials have repeatedly estimated the total cost of the refinery at some $8 billion, but recently have also said that it could cost as little as $6 billion.