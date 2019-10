FILE PHOTO: A sign of state-owned company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) is seen at a gas station in Monterrey, Mexico June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that his government is responding to a lawsuit from drilling company Oro Negro alleging corruption at state oil company Pemex.

“We are responding to that lawsuit,” Lopez Obrador said in his regular morning news conference, without giving additional details.