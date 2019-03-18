Mexico's Pemex CEO questions ratings downgrade amid planned investment

FILE PHOTO: A view of the headquarters of state owned oil company Pemex in Mexico City, Mexico March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The chief executive of Mexican state oil company Pemex on Monday questioned credit agency downgrades to the firm’s debt, saying the same agencies had not acted when the company’s investment and oil exploration activity diminished under past governments.

Octavio Romero Oropeza, speaking at a news conference, said investment in the struggling company was expected to jump 212 percent this year, and that its oil production would rebound to 2.48 million barrels per day by 2024.