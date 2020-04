FILE PHOTO: The Pemex logo is seen at its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos on Monday gave details of a slew of measures, amounting to 113 billion pesos ($4.57 billion), that are aimed at mitigating the effects on its financial balance and cash flow generation from the steep drop in oil prices.