Mexico's Pemex makes discovery with up to 600 million barrels of crude: CEO

FILE PHOTO: A Pemex gas station is seen in Mexico City, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has made a discovery containing between 500 million to 600 million barrels of crude oil, chief executive officer Octavio Romero said on Thursday at an event in the southern state of Tabasco.

Romero added that Pemex hopes to close 2021 with production close to 2 million barrels of crude per day.