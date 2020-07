FILE PHOTO: The Pemex logo is seen at its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil firm Pemex said on Tuesday it had agreed with the oil workers’ union on a 3.37% increase in regular pay and a 1.80% raise in benefits.

The increases will go into effect on Aug. 1 and last through July 31, 2021, Pemex said in a statement.