Mexico's Pemex to begin restart of smallest refinery on Dec. 16
December 13, 2017 / 6:42 PM / in an hour

Mexico's Pemex to begin restart of smallest refinery on Dec. 16

Ana Isabel Martinez

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s state-run oil company Pemex plans to begin bringing back online its Ciudad Madero refinery this coming weekend following prolonged maintenance work that took the facility offline, an official said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Pemex logo is pictured during the launch of a new franchise and commercial strategy by Pemex, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The refinery, with a capacity to process up to 190,000 barrels of per day (bpd) of crude oil, initiated a gradual stoppage in August before shutting down completely for scheduled maintenance.

“The startup is expected to begin as planned on Dec. 16 in order to have normalized operations toward the end of the year,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to comment.

Pemex said in August that it would bring operations back online at Ciudad Madero, the company’s smallest refinery and located in northern Tamaulipas state, by the end of December in an effort to reach an optimal level of production.

Since August, the facility has produced an average of only about 8,000 bpd of refined products, according to company data, while in previous months this year it was producing about 80,000 bpd of products such as gasoline and diesel.

Pemex’s six domestic refineries processed about 544,000 bpd of crude in October, far below the system’s 1.6 million barrel capacity, due to a string of accidents and both scheduled and non-scheduled stoppages.

The company has said it would like to raise the level of crude processing system-wide next year to around 1 million barrels per day.

Additional reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
