MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos said on Tuesday in its business plan that it expects to maintain financial debt of $105 billion between 2021 and 2025.

Ratings agencies stripped Pemex, as the company is known, of its coveted investment grade rating last year because of its high debt and other concerns.