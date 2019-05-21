Mexico's president to discuss ways to cut Pemex tax burden

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he will discuss on Tuesday ways to reduce the tax burden of heavily-indebted state oil firm Pemex.

“We’re going to talk about how we’re going to reduce taxes and duties for Pemex, so that it can be strengthened,” Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, without providing details. He is due to speak on Tuesday afternoon in the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz at an event about a national plan for the exploration and production of oil and gas.