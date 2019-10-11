Commodities
October 11, 2019 / 2:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pemex debt operations refinance liabilities of $20.1 billion: ministry

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign of state-owned company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) is seen at a gas station in Monterrey, Mexico June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Recent operations to reduce the debt burden of Mexican state oil company Pemex have refinanced liabilities worth $20.1 billion, Mexico’s finance ministry said on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the Pemex operations comprised the issuance of bonds worth $7.5 billion to refinance short-term debt, a repurchase and debt swap worth some $8.7 billion, and another debt swap worth $3.9 billion.

Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Dave Graham

