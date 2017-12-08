Pemex says Brazil competition and complexity doomed deepwater tender

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican national oil company Pemex on Friday blamed the cancellation of a potentially lucrative deepwater Gulf of Mexico project on geological complexity and weak investor appetite due to oil prices and competition from recent auctions in Brazil.

FILE PHOTO: Pemex logo is pictured during the launch of a new franchise and commercial strategy by Pemex, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 15, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The company, known officially as Petroleos Mexicanos, said in a statement that it will reevaluate a future farm-out, or joint venture, for the Nobilis-Maximino project following its cancellation by the country’s oil regulator on Thursday.