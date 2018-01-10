Mexican currency, stocks weaken on Canada NAFTA report

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s currency weakened against the dollar on Wednesday and stocks extended losses after a Reuters report said Canada increasingly believes that U.S. President Donald Trump will soon announce his intention to withdraw from the NAFTA trade treaty.

Two government sources told Reuters they expected Trump to make his move at about the same time that negotiators from the United States, Canada and Mexico meet in late January for another round of talks to modernize NAFTA.[nL1N1P51LP]

Mexico's peso MXN=D2 reversed slight gains against the dollar after the report, and was trading down more than 0.6 pct at 1925 GMT, while the S&P/BM IPC stock index .MXX was down about 1.7 percent.