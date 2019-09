FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that the government had reached a deal to resolve a dispute with Mexican energy infrastructure firm Fermaca.

After a months-long dispute, the government in August renegotiated gas pipeline contracts with several other companies in deals that saved taxpayers $4.5 billion.