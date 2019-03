MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican banks and regulators are talking to legislators to seek consensus on a bill to regulate banking fees, the ruling party’s Senate leader said on Friday, after the abrupt proposal of new legislation last year roiled markets.

Senator Ricardo Monreal tweeted a photo of the meeting, also attended by the central bank, which he said was the result of several weeks of work. A Senate source close to the negotiations said an agreement was not imminent.