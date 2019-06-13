Top Mexico business lobby seeks to lift private sector investment

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE) Carlos Salazar and Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard arrive for the U.S.-Mexico CEO Dialogue, in Merida, Mexico April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The head of one of Mexico’s most influential business associations said on Thursday the group wants to raise private sector investment over the next two years to 20% of gross domestic product (GDP) from 17.5% of GDP now.

Carlos Salazar, head of the CCE business lobby, made the remarks at an event to mark the signing of an investment pact between President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and senior representatives of Mexico’s private sector.