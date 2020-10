FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he speaks at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday hailed a decision by the Supreme Court backing his request to allow a referendum on whether to permit the prosecution of ex-presidents.

“I think this is a really important step forward,” Lopez Obrador told a regular morning news conference.