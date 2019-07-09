World News
July 9, 2019 / 5:37 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Mexican finance minister's resignation 'unexpected, negative,' says Goldman Sachs

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The resignation of Mexico’s finance minister is “an unexpected and negative development,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a note to investors on Tuesday, adding that the move hinted at “significant policy and inter-personal frictions” in the government.

Mexican Finance Minister Carlos Urzua, a moderate and widely respected figure, resigned on Tuesday, citing deep differences over economic issues. The move dealt a blow to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who named a well-regarded deputy minister to replace him.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Julia Love

