Mexico Finance Minister Urzua quits, citing policy differences

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Carlos Urzua resigned on Tuesday citing differences over economic issues and becoming the highest level cabinet member yet to quit President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government.
“Differences on economic issues, there were many. Some of them happened because in this administration public policy decisions were made without sufficient foundation,” Urzua wrote in a scathing letter posted on Twitter.
Urzua said he felt forced to quit by such policy disagreements. The Mexican peso fell over 2% on the news.
Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Julia Love and Alistair Bell