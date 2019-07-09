Mexico Finance Minister Urzua quits, citing policy differences

FILE PHOTO - Mexico's Finance Minister Carlos Urzua listens as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (not pictured) speaks to the media during a news conference to announce a plan to strengthen finances of state oil firm Pemex, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Carlos Urzua resigned on Tuesday citing differences over economic issues and becoming the highest level cabinet member yet to quit President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s government.

“Differences on economic issues, there were many. Some of them happened because in this administration public policy decisions were made without sufficient foundation,” Urzua wrote in a scathing letter posted on Twitter.

Urzua said he felt forced to quit by such policy disagreements. The Mexican peso fell over 2% on the news.

Related Coverage Mexico's President names deputy finance minister Herrera as new finance minister