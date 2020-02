FILE PHOTO: Emilio Lozoya, former chief Executive Officer of Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) attends a news conference at a hotel after he leaves Mexico's attorney general's office, in Mexico City, Mexico August 17, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Spanish police on Wednesday arrested former chief executive of Mexico’s state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, in the Spanish city of Malaga, Spanish police and Mexican authorities said.

Lozoya was facing arrest warrants in Mexico over corruption charges.