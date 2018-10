FILE PHOTO: Bundles of Mexican Peso banknotes are pictured at a currency exchange shop in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that the peso currency “slipped” following his announcement that a partially-built new Mexico City airport will be canceled once he takes office.

Lopez Obrador, who will assume the presidency at the start of December, said in a recorded video message that the peso will recover and that it did not suffer a “devaluation.”