Mexican president says 'many projects' ahead, lauding billionaire Slim's investment plans

FILE PHOTO: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim attends a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s plans to invest in the country are “important,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told his regular news conference on Thursday, adding that there are “many projects to reactivate the economy”.

Slim said on Wednesday he expects to invest up to $5 billion in Mexican infrastructure during the current government’s six-year term, which began in December.

Boosting growth is among the toughest challenges facing Lopez Obrador, after the local economy barely escaped a recession in the first half of 2019.