FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday some Canadian mining firms are not up-to-date on their tax payments and urged them to resolve the matter.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Lopez Obrador also said Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. is in the process of sorting out its tax affairs in Mexico.