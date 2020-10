FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gestures as he speaks during the delivery of an investigation report with relatives of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College, marking the 6th anniversary of their disappearance, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said Mexico would have “no problem” with the next president of the United States if Donald Trump is not re-elected next week.

Speaking at a daily news conference, Lopez Obrador reiterated that the two governments have a good relationship.