MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he will travel to the United States on Tuesday ahead of his first meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump a day later.

It will be determined on Friday whether Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will also attend talks with Trump in Washington next week, Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference.