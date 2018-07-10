Mexico president-elect to meet top U.S. officials this week: aide

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other U.S. officials at a meeting on Friday, a senior aide said on Tuesday.

Mexico's President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Marcelo Ebrard, Lopez Obrador’s designated foreign minister, said the officials would be part of the delegation that comes to Mexico for the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Standing alongside Ebrard, Lopez Obrador said the discussions at the meeting would include the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and how economic development could help stop migration north.