FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 22, 2018 / 7:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexican president-elect names navy and defense secretaries

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador named his planned navy and defense secretaries on Monday, promoting a pair of experienced military officers.

Luis Sandoval, who currently oversees the fourth military region based in the northern industrial city of Monterrey, will serve as defense secretary. Sandoval, 58, previously served as a zone commander in the states of Tamaulipas and Tabasco.

For secretary of the navy, Lopez Obrador tapped José Rafael Ojeda, 64, who currently serves as inspector and comptroller general of the navy, and has held a variety of posts over more than four decades in the armed forces.

“He is the most senior and prestigious officer in the Mexican Navy,” Lopez Obrador wrote in a post on Twitter.

Lopez Obrador takes office on Dec. 1.

Reporting by Noe Torres; Writing by Julia Love; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.