Mexican president-elect names navy and defense secretaries

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador named his planned navy and defense secretaries on Monday, promoting a pair of experienced military officers.

Luis Sandoval, who currently oversees the fourth military region based in the northern industrial city of Monterrey, will serve as defense secretary. Sandoval, 58, previously served as a zone commander in the states of Tamaulipas and Tabasco.

For secretary of the navy, Lopez Obrador tapped José Rafael Ojeda, 64, who currently serves as inspector and comptroller general of the navy, and has held a variety of posts over more than four decades in the armed forces.

“He is the most senior and prestigious officer in the Mexican Navy,” Lopez Obrador wrote in a post on Twitter.

Lopez Obrador takes office on Dec. 1.